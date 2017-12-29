“If Wizkid And I Can Settle, Anybody Can Settle” – Davido

244OgeKweFoli153

DMW boss Davido has said in a newly released video that if he could settle his beef with Wizkid, anybody can settle.

The FIA crooner who recently had a sold out show two nights ago at the Eko Hotels said this few hours before his show began while goofing around with some of his friends.After getting an assurance that the video would not be released until after the show, Davido had said that the MoHits crew would be performing at his show…

He excitedly confirmed that all the members of the defunct group would be on his stage to perform as a group

According to Davido “If Wizkid and I can settle anybody can settle” he said, confirming that his beef with Wizkid was a big one!

