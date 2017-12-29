Recent Posts
Hilarious Photos Of Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears
Klint Da Drunk’s wife, Lilien shared these hilarious photos of her ‘cutting’ his hair with shears on Instagram.
She wroteon Instagram;
“#SideHustle……#Facts
I’m also a professional barber on the side…… This hustle MUST PAY ooh…. Thank you @klintdadrunk my very patient and loyal client. Pls repost this picture until it gets to every household. We are available for home service as well Come and “Barb” your Christmas hair#MultiTalented #HairStylist #MagicFingers #FashionDesigner #BarbequeParty #ChristmasHair”
