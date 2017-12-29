Recent Posts
Genevieve Nnaji And Her Parents At Amuzu Nweafor Day In Mbaise Imo State – Photo
Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji steps ou with parents, Chief Theophilus Nnaji and Mrs Benedatte Nnaji for Amuzu Neweafor Day Held in Mbaise in Imo State.
Genny who was given the Chieftaincy title of Eze Ada of Amuzu Nweafor community in Mbaise back in 2014 was among the dignitaries who opened the floor at Amuzu Nweafor Day 2017 on Wednesday the 27th of December 2017.
