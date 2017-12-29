Face Of Igbere 2017: “One Corner” Dance Causes Commotion In Aba (Hilarious Pics)

244OgeKweFoli153

The Enyimba City was almost completely shutdown last Saturday 16th Dec as organizers of the Prestigious Face of Igbere Pageant stormed the city for Face of Igbere 2017 Awareness Carnival.

FACE OF IGBERE PAGEANT, arguably Africa’s Biggest community Pageant is organized by Igbere TV and CandyVille Entertainment.This year’s edition of the event will be hosted on 26th Dec; 29th Dec; 1st Jan at The Convention Centre, princess Hotel and Suits, Igbere and Wisdom Hotels Igbere by 6pm

