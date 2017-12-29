Recent Posts
- Lady Shares Totally Unclad After-S3x Photos With Her Boyfriend While Celebrating Boxing Day
- Man Caught In The Act With PR0STITUTE At Wife’s Funeral – Photo
- Singer, Rita Ora Tantalizes Her Fans With Sultry ‘Just Thongs’ Photos To Mark End Of 2017
- OAPS Toolz And Gbemi Has This To Say About Davido’s #30BillionConcert
- Checkout The Moment Davido Prostrates To 2face On Stage At His #30BillionConcert – Photo
- See Japanese Robot Car,Earth-1,That Can Fold & Park In Tight Spaces & It Costs £52k
Davido’s #30billionconcerts Becomes The First Nigerian Concert To Trend Worldwide
Let’s give Davido a round of applause as his #30billionconcerts has become the first Nigerian Concert to trend worldwide.
Considering how the show turned out,the chaos,Disorganisation, what do you think? Does it deserve that gracious spot.In all congratulations for making a worldwide impact,we pray he continues promoting us globally in good light.
(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)
Leave a Reply