Davido’s #30billionconcerts Becomes The First Nigerian Concert To Trend Worldwide

December 29, 2017   244OgeKweFoli153   No comments

Let’s give Davido a round of applause as his #30billionconcerts has become the first Nigerian Concert to trend worldwide.

Considering how the show turned out,the chaos,Disorganisation, what do you think? Does it deserve that gracious spot.In all congratulations for making a worldwide impact,we pray he continues promoting us globally in good light.

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)
Posted in: Entertainment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *