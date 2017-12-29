Davido’s #30billionconcerts Becomes The First Nigerian Concert To Trend Worldwide

244OgeKweFoli153

Let’s give Davido a round of applause as his #30billionconcerts has become the first Nigerian Concert to trend worldwide.

Considering how the show turned out,the chaos,Disorganisation, what do you think? Does it deserve that gracious spot.In all congratulations for making a worldwide impact,we pray he continues promoting us globally in good light.

