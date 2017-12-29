Checkout The Hilarious Full Meaning Of Davido’s Latest Hit Single “FIA”

244OgeKweFoli153

These are the two biggest Nigerian music Artiste yet to do a collaboration together since the begining of their music careers due to the big time beef between the both of them. Trust me mc gist i will always give you the gist

They shades each other almost every time even in the just concluded AFRIMA Awards where by wizkid called davido ‘Foggy Voice’ and that is the only word (froggy voice) wizkid hold on to shade davido, but let’s be sincere davido has a froggy voice… lolFinally davido admitted the nickname given to him by wizkid, he decided to let Nigerians & Africa know, he when ahead to release his latest hit single “FIA” which simply means “Frog In Africa“

