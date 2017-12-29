Brain Diet: Here Are Some Brain Foods That Keep You Focused And Less Disoriented

244OgeKweFoli153

It is a known fact that what we eat affects our bodies and how we look, but what we eat also takes a toll on our brains.

The foods you eat play a role in keeping your brain healthy and can improve specific mental tasks. Yes, brain foods matter.Listen to the buzz about foods and dietary supplements, and you’ll believe they can do everything from sharpen focus to enhance memory, attention span, and brain function.

But do they really work? There’s no denying that as we age, our body ages right along with us. The good news is that you can improve your chances of maintaining a healthy brain if you add “smart” foods and drinks to your diet.

Here are some brain foods that can keep you focused.

Oranges

Since vitamin C is a key factor in preventing mental decline, eating sufficient amounts of vitamin C-rich foods can protect against age-related mental decline and Alzheimer’s disease.

Orange is a powerful antioxidant that helps fight off the free radicals that can damage brain cells. Plus, vitamin C supports brain health as you age.

Turmeric

This deep-yellow spice is a key ingredient in curry powder and has a number of benefits for the brain.

Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, has been shown to cross the blood-brain barrier, meaning it can directly enter the brain and benefit the cells there.

Fish

Fish is a great source of good brain boost. The fatty acids found in a fish diet are key to brain health. These healthy acids have the amazing brain power. A diet with higher levels of them has been linked to lower dementia and stroke risks and slower mental decline.

Walnuts

It turns out that eating walnuts can keep you from going nuts. Their high levels of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals also improve mental alertness. The vitamin E in the nuts can also help ward off Alzheimer’s.

Blueberries

While tasting like an all-natural candy, Blueberries has so many health benefits. Due to its high levels of gallic acid, blueberries are especially good at protecting our brains from degeneration and stress.

Avocados

This fruit is one of the healthiest ones you can consume. Containing both vitamin K and folate, avocados help prevent blood clots in the brain, as well as help improve cognitive function, especially both memory and concentration.

Caffeine

There’s no magic bullet to boost IQ or make you smarter — but certain substances, like caffeine, can energize you and help you concentrate.

Found in coffee, chocolate, energy drinks, and some medications, caffeine gives you that unmistakable wake-up buzz, though the effects are short-term. And more is often less: Overdo it on caffeine and it can make you jittery and uncomfortable.

Sugar

Sugar is your brain’s preferred fuel source — not table sugar, but glucose, which your body processes from the sugars and carbs you eat. That’s why a glass of fruit juice can offer a short-term boost to memory, thinking, and mental ability.

Have too much, though, and memory can be impaired — along with the rest of you. Go easy on the added sugar, as it has been linked to heart disease and other conditions

Breakfast

Eating breakfast fuels the brain, Studies have found that eating breakfast may improve short-term memory and attention. Students who eat it tend to perform better than those who don’t.

Foods at the top of researchers’ brain-fuel list include high-fiber whole grains, dairy, and fruits. Just don’t overeat; researchers also found high-calorie breakfasts appear to hinder concentration.

