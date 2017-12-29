10 Tips to Growing Your Hair Long Naturally Quickly

244OgeKweFoli153

Wants to grow your Hair Long Naturally and Quickly , if so please read on…

Do you want to grow your hair longer after that really bad haircut? Well, there are several ways in which you can boost your hair growth without getting hair extensions or surgery. As a matter of fact, here are 10 tips for you to try right now.

Scissors will be your friend

How can cutting your hair be good for growing hair? Well, growing your hair long can also cause split ends to appear. If you want to preserve the beauty of your hair as much as possible, you should trim the ends from time to time. This will keep the split ends at bay while you grow your hair compared to just letting the split ends travel upwards causing you to cut a big chunk of your hair.

Do oil massagesOil massages can do wonders to your hair as some oils can promote hair growth by boosting blood flow in your scalp while delivering nutrients to ensure that your hair strands will grow thick and strong. Jojoba oil, coconut oil, olive oil, and almond oil are a few examples of oils that you can use to massage your hair with. Just warm a small amount before applying on your hair.

Don’t shampoo all the time

Shampooing your hair daily is a habit that you need to break as it can strip your hair of its natural oils that are actually protecting your hair from becoming dry and brittle. You can wash your hair every 2 to 3 days depending on the type of hair that you have. If you do need to wash your hair lather on your scalp only and let the suds slide down the hair strands. Condition your hair often to keep the strands moisturized.

Palm oil helps

Another trick to growing your hair fast is to apply some palm oil on your hair without applying or massaging the oil on your scalp. Leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes then wash afterwards using your regular shampoo. This will give your hair protection against the sun, wind, and other elements.

Take supplements

If you want to grow your hair faster, you might want to consider taking supplements. Our hair needs certain types of vitamins and minerals for it to grow properly but with the kinds of food that we eat on a daily basis, sometimes we don’t get the right kinds of nutrients hence the need for supplements.

Brush hair carefully

Brushing your hair is another way of stimulating hair follicles for your hair to grow faster. You don’t really need to brush your hair 100 times but rather brush in the morning, in the afternoon, and in the evening. It is already enough to stimulate your scalp.

Skip cotton pillowcases

It is time to change your cotton pillowcases to satin ones because they don’t cause too much friction on your hair. Cotton and other fabrics can cause frizz to appear because of the friction of our head on the pillow.

Reduce blow drying hair

We can’t help but use a blow dryer to dry our hair quickly before heading out. Unfortunately, the heat coming from this tool can cause damage to the hair strands which is why it is best that you stop or at least reduce your usage. You can also switch to cold blow drying routine to reduce the damage to your hair.

Don’t tie bleached or dyed hair

If you have just bleached or dyed your hair, don’t put it up in a ponytail or use any other hair accessory as it can damage your hair. Roll up in a bun instead and use a small pin to hold it in place.

Drink water

This is one of the simplest ways to grow your hair. Drinking 6 to 8 glasses of water can help flush out the toxins from your body while ensuring that you are properly hydrated.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)