To say 2017 hasn’t been one hell of a ride will be the biggest joke of the century. From different kinds of beef to, controversial lit group disbandment to release of some major hits, this year has indeed been one of a kind.

For most of the year Wikzid and Davido, did an awesome job trading words, jabs and even physical blows amongst their crew, ensuring that the country’s energy and focus remain atop their brand. They got so good with these techniques no one for one moment thought the year will end in such a glorious way.So last week, Wizkid, reaffirmed his position as king when he squashed all the major beef surrounding his beef; Davido, Tekno, Sunday Are and a few other that many are unaware of. His reuniting with Davido was, of course, the icing on the cake as it got media and social media buzzing and of course, the crowd at his concert all hyped up and probably fainting at the act.

This same act was again reborn at Davido’s 30 Billion Tour. The singer not only brought Wikzid to perform on stage with him but reunited defunct Mo’hits group who even went ahead to perform one of the hits and make a video at the backstage, smart move yeah> May of course did not see Mo’hits part coming despite Davido’s continuous tweets about having a surprise for the people.

Now, even if these reunions were strategized, or not, is all of this reuniting a smart move for anyone because really, controversies and beef actually makes the entertainment industry bloody interesting asking Oritsfemi who thought the right thing to do on a night as yesterday was smoke the bleaching cream in his home then come on social media to reaffirm his idiocy.

So guys, let’s discuss;

Wizkid, Davido The Smartest Entertainers In Nigeria?

Leggo!

