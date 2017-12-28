UK Government Begs Harry & Meghan Not To Invite Obamas To Avoid Offending Trump

244OgeKweFoli153

Prince Harry and his American fiancée Meghan Markle reportedly want to invite former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama to their wedding in May, but government officials in the United Kingdom are worried such a move could anger the current U.S. president.

A report by The Sun claims that the 33-year-old royal and his wife-to-be hope to invite the Obamas, but not the current White House inhabitants.“Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness,” a senior government official told The Sun, according to the report.

“Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen.”

The wedding will not be subject to the full regulations of a state wedding, but the government will play a “consultative role” and could put significant pressure on Buckingham Palace — which is controlling the guest list — to keep the Obamas off the guest list if they fear it could have damaging impacts to international relations between the two countries.

