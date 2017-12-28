Sad! 21-Year Old Stabs Friend To Death In Ogun State Over Missing Phone

244OgeKweFoli153

The Ogun state Police Command has arrested a 21- year old Israel Oluranti for stabbing one Farooq Olusegun to death.

Oluranti allegedly stabbed Farooq with jagged end of a bottle at Ope-Ilu area of Agbado, Ifo local government area of the state on Christmas Day and the victim died shortly after the attack.The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the incident followed a heated argument between the assailant and the victim over a missing phone.

“Trouble started when an argument ensued over a missing phone. The deceased accused the suspect of being in possession of the phone. This infuriated the suspect consequent upon which he took one of the beer bottles around, broke it and stabbed the deceased on the chest.

“He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital but gave up the ghost before reaching the hospital.

The father of the victim, Kolawole Abiola, lodged the complaint at Agbado Divisional Headquarter and the Divisional Police Officer, Omonijo Sunday, detailed police detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“However, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to Homicide Section of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation,” Abimbola stated.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)