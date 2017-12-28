Recent Posts
- Female Student Who Repairs Motorcycles For A Living Honoured By Abia State Governor – Photo
- Man Who Returned From London For Christmas Runs ‘Mad’; Roaming The Streets of Lagos
- UK Government Begs Harry & Meghan Not To Invite Obamas To Avoid Offending Trump
- Woman Watches Helplessly As Husband Burns To Death In Car Accident – Photo
- Israel To Name New Jerusalem Train Station After Donald Trump
- Vigilantes Kill African Civet In Benin City – Photo
Man Who Returned From London For Christmas Runs ‘Mad’; Roaming The Streets of Lagos
A man identified as Chuks Samson from Ogidi Town in Anambra State was seen roaming the streets of Lagos after arriving Nigeria since 5th of December 2017 aboard Emirates Airline from London.
According to a witness, Anselm Ojietu, who met him and interviewed him, the man’s mental health deteriorated badly as he temporarily went insane – walking around with his bags after arriving the country for Christmas.
Now, efforts are being made to locate his people…
(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)
Leave a Reply