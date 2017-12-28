Israel To Name New Jerusalem Train Station After Donald Trump

244OgeKweFoli153

Israel is to name a planned new railway station close to Judaism’s hallowed Western Wall in annexed east Jerusalem after US President Donald Trump, the transport minister has said.

Trump has been lauded by the Jewish state and sparked international condemnation by breaking years of US policy to recognise the holy city as Israel’s capital.Minister Israel Katz approved a plan on Tuesday to extend a high-speed rail line under construction between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem into the Jewish Quarter of the Old City and build a station next to the Western Wall, a statement said.

The station close to the holiest site where Jews are permitted to pray will be called “Donald John Trump”, the minister ordered, in tribute to his “historic and courageous decision” on Jerusalem.

