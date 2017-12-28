Recent Posts
- Brain Diet: Here Are Some Brain Foods That Keep You Focused And Less Disoriented
- Tips On How To Prevent Food Poisoning
- 10 Tips to Growing Your Hair Long Naturally Quickly
- Gospel Singer ‘Ayefele’ Gives Pasuma 2016 Toyota Venza As Birthday Gift – Watch Video
- #30BILLIONCONCERT: Are Nigerians Overreacting About This Woman’s Tweet About Wizkid’s Performance?
- Don Jazzy Reacts To Mo’Hits Reunion
Gospel Singer ‘Ayefele’ Gives Pasuma 2016 Toyota Venza As Birthday Gift – Watch Video
his is unbelievable…
Ibadan People celebrates Pasuma @50 in marvelous way as many Nigerian Musician stars and Artist with the likes of Yinka Ayefele, Taiye Currency, islamics musics stars and many more were there to celebrate sheu of fuji Golden Age Jubilee.
Yinka Ayefele gives Pasuma 2016 Toyota venza as gifts for his Golden Age celebration.
Watch the Video below:-DOWNLOAD THE VIDEO
Congrats to Pasuma.
(Visited 16 times, 8 visits today)
Leave a Reply