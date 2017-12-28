Recent Posts
- Female Student Who Repairs Motorcycles For A Living Honoured By Abia State Governor – Photo
- Man Who Returned From London For Christmas Runs ‘Mad’; Roaming The Streets of Lagos
- UK Government Begs Harry & Meghan Not To Invite Obamas To Avoid Offending Trump
- Woman Watches Helplessly As Husband Burns To Death In Car Accident – Photo
- Israel To Name New Jerusalem Train Station After Donald Trump
- Vigilantes Kill African Civet In Benin City – Photo
Female Student Who Repairs Motorcycles For A Living Honoured By Abia State Governor – Photo
Help has finally come the way of a determined lady identified as Clement Chidinma, a student of Mechanical Engineering at the Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture
(MOUAU) as she has been honoured by the governor of Abia state. More photos…
The young lady who makes a living by repairing motorcycles had advertised her
workshop “NMATECH motorcycle workshop” on her Facebook wall this December, and five days later (December 22), she was honored by the Abia state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who pledged to support her.
(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)
Leave a Reply