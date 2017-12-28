Female Student Who Repairs Motorcycles For A Living Honoured By Abia State Governor – Photo

244OgeKweFoli153

Help has finally come the way of a determined lady identified as Clement Chidinma, a student of Mechanical Engineering at the Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture

(MOUAU) as she has been honoured by the governor of Abia state. More photos…

The young lady who makes a living by repairing motorcycles had advertised her

workshop “NMATECH motorcycle workshop” on her Facebook wall this December, and five days later (December 22), she was honored by the Abia state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who pledged to support her.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)