Recent Posts
- Brain Diet: Here Are Some Brain Foods That Keep You Focused And Less Disoriented
- Tips On How To Prevent Food Poisoning
- 10 Tips to Growing Your Hair Long Naturally Quickly
- Gospel Singer ‘Ayefele’ Gives Pasuma 2016 Toyota Venza As Birthday Gift – Watch Video
- #30BILLIONCONCERT: Are Nigerians Overreacting About This Woman’s Tweet About Wizkid’s Performance?
- Don Jazzy Reacts To Mo’Hits Reunion
Don Jazzy Reacts To Mo’Hits Reunion
Mavin Producer, Don jazzy has reacted to his performance, alongside Mo’hits crew at Davido’s 30billion concert.
Davido on Wednesday night stunned the crowd as the Mo’Hits crew performed on stage.The Mo’Hits crew comprising of Don Jazzy; the Entertainer, D’Banj; vocal powerhouse, Wande Coal; as well as Dr Sid, K-Switch, Ikechukwu and D’Prince had gone on a very painful split in 2012 over several internal disagreements.
Don jazzy in reaction wrote on his Instagram page:
Compliments of the season with love from Boys 2 old Men.
“@iambangalee@iamdrsid One Love Africa, Back From Barbados.
(Visited 19 times, 10 visits today)
Leave a Reply