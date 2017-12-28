Court Remands Ekiti Monarch,Others For Murder

244OgeKweFoli153

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday remanded the Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, and five others in custody for alleged murder.

This was after they were arraigned in connection with violence which erupted shortly after Obasoyin inaugurated his hotel located in the Gbemisola area of the town on Friday.

It was learnt that some thugs attacked the hotel because the monarch said Ikere had yet to have a candidate for the 2018 governorship election.

Deputy Governor Kolapo Olusola – an indigene of the town – had been anointed as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.Obasoyin’s loyalists allegedly launched a reprisal on those identified as the perpetrators on Monday, which claimed the life of one Kolade Adefemi.

Others charged with the Olukere on a remand order filed by the Commissioner of Police were Ajewole Sunday, Adetowoju Bode, Kayode Michael, Olowolafe Tola and Aluko Taiwo.

According to the remand order form marked, MAD/181fk/17, the accused were charged with conspiracy, attempted murder of Ayodele Osanyinbola and murder of Kolade Adefemi.

It was stated that the offences were committed within the Ado-Ekiti Magisterial District on or about December 25, 2017.

“The offences are punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Law of Ekiti State, 2012,” the report read.

The defence counsel, Mr. Ademola Adeyemi, urged the court to grant bail to the accused in liberal terms.

But the police prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, opposed the bail application and prayed the court to grant the remand order.

The chief magistrate, Adesoji Adegboye, refused the bail application and ordered that the accused be remanded in custody pending the issuance of a legal advice on the case.

Adegboye subsequently adjourned the case till January 8, 2018.

