30BILLIONCONCERT: Are Nigerians Overreacting About This Woman’s Tweet About Wizkid’s Performance?

A white Twitter user has done a fine job setting Nigerian twitter on fire following her tweet about Wizkid’s performance at Davido’s 30 Billion concert.

The woman who goes by the handle @SprayCanAnn on twitter had taken to the social media platform to tweet about Wizkid’s performance using ’60 secs’ to describe his time on stage, a number many took to mean something different, while others simply slammed her for saying Wizkid performed below par on stage.‘I saw #30billionconcert trending, no idea what it is, checked the feed, have fallen into #BlackTwitter.

I have NO IDEA what most of the these tweets say but apparently people are disappointed in the show and someone named WIZKID or WIZZY only lasts 60 secs.

Twitter trends SUCK’

Many Nigerians immediately took to twitter to severly slam Ann calling her all sort and adding that she has no right as a white woman to comment about the show.

So guys, what do you really think;

Are Nigerians Overreacting About This White Woman’s Tweet Or Does She Deserve The Bashing?

