Yaya Toure Of Manchester City Ends International Retirement

Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure has agreed to come out of international retirement, according to the Manchester City star’s agent.

Dimitri Seluk, who represents Toure, said on Tuesday that the 34-year-old is willing to return to Ivory Coast duty if called upon, having last played for his country in September 2016.“Yaya @YayaToure has decided to return to Ivory Coast national team. He wants to win another trophy with the Elephants of Ivory Coast,” Seluk tweeted.

