Tiwa Savage Reveals How She Was Robbed On Her Way To Uyo
Nigerian popstar, Tiwa Savage had her luggages stolen on her way to Uyo.
The Rock Nation star, revealed that immediately they landed while still on the runway, the pilot noted that he saw the cargo hold light come on only for them to discover that some luggages were missing after investigating.
Tiwa called out the Federal Airport Authority, over the lax security, noting that it would have been as easy for a terrorist to plant a bomb, as it was for the thief that stole her bag.
