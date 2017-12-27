Shocking Details Of How DSS Allegedly Killed Father Of 20 Kids On Christmas Day

244OgeKweFoli153

Operatives of the Department of State Services have reportedly shot dead a father of 20, Mohammad Suleiman in Gayawa town of Ungogo local government area of Kano State.

the 50-year-old was mistaken for a Boko Haram suspect and shot in front of his resident on Christmas Day.He was said to be a popular hawker of roasted chicken, alongside his children, in Singer and Sabon-Gari markets in the state metropolis for the past 15 years.

his daughter, Malama Hauwa Muhammad, as saying that her father was shot after coming out of the house to enquire about a humming sound emanating from outside the gate disturbing his livestock.

She said that the DSS officials shot immediately they sighted him and his shout attracted the attention of two of his sons, Shamsu and Abubakar.

She added that the DSS officials attempted to leave his unconscious body but changed their minds after one of his wives protested.

She added that the DSS officials later took him to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where he died.

She further stated that the DSS detained her two younger brothers whom they had taken with them too but later freed Shamsu.

“My father was not terrorist and so also my brothers. They have never been accused of any crime related to terrorism. I wonder why the DSS operatives killed my father and also detained my brother without giving any cogent reason. Although they have admitted that it was mistaken identity, then why are they still detaining one of my brothers? What have we done to them that warrant this injustice?” she queried.

She called on the authorities to identify the DSS operatives and punish them accordingly and for the body of her late father to be released for proper burial.

She equally called for the release of Abubakar.

Late Suleiman is survived by three wives and 20 children.

(Visited 3 times, 2 visits today)