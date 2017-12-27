Rihanna’s Cousin Shot Dead Hours After Spending Christmas Day Together – So Sad

244OgeKweFoli153

Rihanna‘s cousin has died. He died yesterday after being shot-to-death in Barbados. The 29-year-old singer posted a series of photos of her cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, mourning her fallen relative and indicating she had just spent Christmas with him.

‘RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!’ the heartbroken Wild Thoughts singer wrote.‘Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!’

The eight-time Grammy award winner added the hashtag, ‘#endgunviolence,’ at the end of the post.

Alleyne was walking through a track in the St Michael’s area of Barbados around 7pm Tuesday night when he was approached by a man and shot several times, according to Nation News.

The man then fled the scene, and has not been identified.

The 21-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle but eventually succumbed to his injuries. So sad!

