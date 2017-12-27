Recent Posts
Nigeria Soldiers Brutalise Man, Str!p Him N&ked In Lagos – PHOTO
Two soldiers have been caught on camera beating a man after str!pping him naked. The incident happened in Ajah market, Lagos, yesterday. The soldiers also threatened to cut off the man’s pen!s while beating him in the presence of onlookers.
Traders at the market declined comment on the cause of the violence for fear of @ttack by the soldiers.But a raw rice seller, who sought anonymity, said the man was a tricycle rider and hit the one of the soldiers with his tricycle. One more photo below;
