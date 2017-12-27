Cardi B To Sue Those who Leaked Her N&de Video Once She Finds Them

244OgeKweFoli153

Cardi B already said you couldn’t f*** with her if you wanted to and now that applies to her fiance, Offset, who got hacked this weekend’cause Cardi’s coming with legal fire.

Cardi’s attorney, Scott Mason, says the videos released over the holiday weekend of a n^de Cardi, among other videos, were illegally obtained and that her team is doing a full investigation to find the culprits.At least a couple different clips said to belong to Offset surfaced Friday, the same day Cardi’s new single “Bartier Cardi” dropped. One appears to show Cardi dancing n@ked, and rumor is that it’s the beginning of a full-blown $ex tape.

Another video shows a separate n@ked woman in a hotel bathroom, with Offset allegedly behind the camera. Lots of people speculated that Offset had cheated on Cardi before proposing, but the couple put that to rest with their own parody $ex tape.

”People keep posting the n&de videos of me like if i wasn’t a str!pper before. You know there’s videos of me str!pping with my titties & ass out on YouTube already right? Anyways i know i know i got a nice body right”, she tweeted.

Cardi didn’t seem bothered by the fact her n&des were out in the public, she’s an ex-str!pper, after all. But she’s definitely not cool with the stealing part. Her lawyer says once they find who jacked the footage, they’ll pursue all legal remedies under the law.

