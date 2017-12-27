Buhari’ Son, Yusuf Suffers Head Injury Following Power Bike Crash In Abuja – Photo

244OgeKweFoli153

The son of President Muhammadu Buhari who goes by the name Yusuf Buhari, has suffered a head injury and multiple fractures, following a power bike crash in Abuja, Daily Nigerian reports.

the crash occurred on Tuesday night when Yusuf was racing with a friend in the capital city.“Yusuf was trying to overtake his friend when he suddenly veered off the road and skidded. He lay there unconscious for a while before the first lady was alerted,” a family source who preferred anonymity says.

“She ordered that he be immediately rushed to Cedarcrest Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. We are more concerned about the head injury than the fractures. As I speak to you, Yusuf is unconscious.

“An air ambulance may take him out of the country any moment” the source added.

(Visited 6 times, 3 visits today)