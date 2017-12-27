Apologise For Executing Evil Against Rivers People – Governor Wike Tells APC

244OgeKweFoli153

Rivers State governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has declared that unless the APC-led Federal Government and its agents apologise for plotting and executing evil against Rivers State, they will continue to falter in governance.

He stated that as long as the APC Federal Government continues to execute evil plots against Rivers people, they will never be able to conceptualise meaningful projects.He spoke yesterday during a special meeting with Bolo people at the Bolo Civic Centre, Ogo/Bolo Local Government Area. He said: “Anything you do against Rivers State will affect the entire Nigeria. When you see us cry, listen to Rivers State. Until they leave this state alone, they will never know peace.

When they try to distract Rivers State, they will never be able to conceptualise projects. “Until they come to apologise for plotting and executing evil against Rivers State, they will continue to falter.” He noted that despite the evil machinations of the APC, Rivers State remains one of the very few flourishing states in the country. He said APC states have gone under, grappling with the payment of salaries.

