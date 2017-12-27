Recent Posts
Actress, Omotola Jalade’s First Son, Captain E States His Achievements At 19
Captain E, the first son of Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade has taken to his Instagram page to list his achievements since he started working as a music producer 5 years ago.
He wrote….
“I started a journey 5 years ago when i was 14 now I’m 19 and have worked with more artists than i can count… this year has been great for me because of y’all…
i got my first big nomination, i got to work with some of the biggest names in the industry and made some new friends along the way it’s been God May my 2018 be bigger and ground breaking Lego
#thisisyourcaptainspeaking #soundengineer #artiste #musicproducer”
Leave a Reply