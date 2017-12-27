94-Year-Old Man And A 91-Year-Old Woman Wed After Living Together For 67 Years In Kenya

244OgeKweFoli153

A 94-year-old man and a 91-year-old woman who have waited for 67 years, have finally solemnised their marriage in front of family and friends at PCEA Church in Gachika, Nyeri County, Kenya.

According to Standardmedia, the groom, Jackson Muriuki, and his wife, Agnes Njeri, exchanged their vows on Saturday. Muriuki walked down the aisle on crutches and arm in arm with his bride, Agnes, who also used a walking stick.The couple had been living together as man and wife since 1954 and had 13 children but never formally exchanged vows. Muriuki, who was flanked by his best man, Zacharia Githinji, described the ceremony as the best experience of his life and thanked God.

His wife said she was happy.

“Happiness, happiness, more happiness,” she said, beaming. “It is such a joy to experience something that I haven’t before and we did this so that we can be closer to God,”

said Muriuki.

