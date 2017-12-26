What I Did To Make My Health Improve – Buhari

244OgeKweFoli153

President Muhammadu Buhari today gave a hint of what he did to make his health improve significantly following several months of illness.

Recall the president travelled to the UK twice earlier in the year for treatment of his undisclosed ailment, spending over hundred days.Mr. Buhari said his absolute adherence to doctors’ instructions and orders was responsible for his improved health conditions.

“It has been a tumultuous year. I thought I was 74 but I was told I was 75,” he said.“I have never been so sick even the 30 months civil war (when) I was stumbling under farm of yams or cassava but this sickness I don’t know but I came out better.

“All those who saw me before and when I came back said I look much better, but I have explained it to the public that as a General I used to give orders now I take orders; the doctors told me to feed my stomach and sleep for longer hours that is why I am looking much better.’’

Mr. Buhari spoke when he received a delegation of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, residents who paid him Christmas homage in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said 2017 has been a very tough year for Nigeria, but expressed optimism that 2018 will be a more prosperous one.

He, however, noted with delight that God had answered the prayers of Nigerians as the rainy season was good and farmers recorded bumper harvest across the country.

