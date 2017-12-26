New Mom, Serena Williams Announces Tennis Return

244OgeKweFoli153

Serena Williams will make her return to tennis just under fourth months after giving birth when she takes to the court in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi.

The 36-year-old last played a competitive match at the Australian Open in January when she was pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., whose father is Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.Williams has been targeting a return for that same tournament, which is just a few weeks away, and now it has been confirmed that she will take part in a warm-up tournament.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner will take on a fellow Major winner in the form of Jelena Ostapenko on December 30, who stunned Simona Halep to win the French Open last June.

