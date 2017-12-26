Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Join Kate & William For Royal Christmas Day Service – Photo

244OgeKweFoli153

All eyes were on newly-engaged Meghan Markle and pregnant Kate Middleton today as the pair joined the Royals for their annual Christmas Day celebrations.

Meghan, Harry, Kate and William arrived at the 11am Christmas Day service together to join the royal family in a church service.Kate was glowing, with her baby bump visible underneath her tartan red and green coat, while Meghan looked chic in a camel and tan outfit. More photos….

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)