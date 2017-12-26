Recent Posts
- Bitcoin Investors Hoping to make Billions may End up with a Sack of Fool’s Gold
- Nigeria Once Loaned Money To IMF – Former Finance Minister
- New Mom, Serena Williams Announces Tennis Return
- Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Join Kate & William For Royal Christmas Day Service – Photo
- Man Rams Car Into German Party Headquarters – Photo
- Fuel Scarcity: Governor Fayose Opens Govt. House Storage To Residents
Man Rams Car Into German Party Headquarters – Photo
A 58-year-old man tried to commit suicide on Christmas Eve by ramming his car into the headquarters of Germany‘s Social Democratic Party in Berlin, police said today.
The man was injured in the failed attempt and taken to hospital. He had gas cartridges in the car and jerrycans containing petrol.He had also laid out a bag with inflammable material in front of another building – the headquarters of the CDU party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The police were alerted by the building’s caretaker, who found the bag. Police are still investigating the incident.
(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)
Leave a Reply