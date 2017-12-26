Cristiano Ronaldo & Messi Share Snaps Of Family Christmas Celebrations -See Photo

244OgeKweFoli153

It’s Christmas and Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are among the stars to have shared photos of their family celebrations.

Ronaldo and Messi went head-to-head at the Bernabeu on Saturday but they are both now enjoying a week off over the festive period with La Liga set to resume in the new year.Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo shared a picture of himself and his extended family, including the three new additions.

He wrote next to his photo: “Merry Christmas, peace, love God and health = family.”

Messi, meanwhile, posed for a picture with his wife, Antonella, and their two children, Thiago and Mateo… along with Father Christmas himself. He captioned it:

“Merry Christmas to all!” Messi’s former team-mate Neymar, who swapped Barcelona for Paris during the summer, spent the day with his family and shared photos of himself with his mother, father and sister.

