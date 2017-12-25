Recent Posts
Wizkid Signs Young Boy “Ahmed” To Starboy With N10 Million Naira At His Concert – Watch Video
Wizkid just signed a young boy, Ahmed to Starboy records, and promised him 10 Million.
This happened live at the Eko hotel in Lagos where He’s currently holding is “Wizkid Live in concert“. Best end-of-the-year gift for Ahmed.
Watch the young boy’s performance below:-
