What Atiku Abubakar Must Do Ahead Of 2019 Election – Primate Ayodele Releases 2018 Prophecies

Founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, who has been consistent with his prophecies for some years now, has released Prophecies for 2018.

Primate Ayodele who advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to consult God before running for president in 2019, prophesied that President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides will create problems for him.

In the Statement which captured his prophecies, Primate Ayodele who warned against scarcity of food commodity in the country​, ​l​isted five politicians who are likely to be future president of Nigeria and they include; Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, ​Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and Governor Ibikunle Amosun.Here are his prophecies;

“Bread ​wil​l be scarce in the country, even garri. Some markets will be shut down, and let’s pray against explosion in some markets.

We should also pray so that we don’t lose any Iyaloja or Babaloja. Iyaloja General should pray against multiple troubles, she should also be watchful of scandals.

For the presidential election, this is what you should be expecting: Buhari will do a lot of alliance, he will try to settle so many things and try to balance right and left. But Buhari’s aides will create problems for him. The only people who can hold Buhari’s government are Fashola and Amaechi.

2019: Atiku wants to be president; it’s going to be serious. Only if Atiku consults God very well before he takes the right step, otherwise, Atiku may not get it right. The presidential candidate of the PDP will be imposed, he will not be democratically elected after their presidential primaries.

These are the future presidents after 2019, if they are still alive; Tambuwal, Saraki, Fashola, Amaechi, watch these people. Watch Ibikunle Amosun, these are future presidents of Nigeria. “It is not PDP or APC that can put ​things . Those two parties have nothing to offer Nigeria. The House will break because of Buhari 2019.”

