See The 10 Android Apps Created By Nigerians And Can Change Your Life
Honestly, Nigerians of nowadays are really making things so easy and which we are so much proud of.
Here are some of the andriod apps created by Nigerian and that will change your life.
See below:-1. Nigerian Dictionary
One Of the main features of the Nigerian Dictionary app is the voice search which makes searching easier and more fun.
2. Nigerian Constitution
The Nigerian Constitution app by Pledge51 provides you all the rules and laws if the Nigeria at your fingertips.
3. Edustore
This app allows you buy Educational material, Exams Q&A, Project Materials made for Nogerian Students etc. You can also sell and make money on this platform.
4. Giditraffic
Giditraffic provides you with real-time update on traffic and security issues around the country irrespective of where you are.
5. Sliide Airtime – Free Recharge
Sliide Airtime is a content delivery platform that gives you free airtime in return for engaging with news and sponsored content.
6. Jobs In Nigeria App
The App curates contents from the top job information sites like Jobberman, Hotnigerianjobs, Naijahotjobs, Careers24, Ngcareers, Joblistnigeria, NBF jobs, Myjobmag, OLX & Jobemy, Jobs.naij.com, Jiji to provide you the latest job available around the country.
7. Pidgin Bible (With Audio)
First the creator(s) of this app deserve some praises for the time taken to translate the bible to Pidgin English and also convert it to Audio. The app include Nigeria, camneroon, Ghana and Papua New Guinea Tok Pisin Pidgin.
8. Nollyland
NollyLand is an app that lets you watch over 1000 ‘Handpicked’ full-length Nigerian, Chanaian, and African movies and TV shows with no ads from the comfort of your home and from the comfort of your Andriod devices.
9. Nairabargain
NairaBargain is the biggest coupon website in Nigeria where you can find coupons, promo codes and latest deals form all online shopping sites in Nigeria.
