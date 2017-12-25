See Bishop Oyedepo’s Gigantic Mansion In His Hometown In Kwara – Photos

244OgeKweFoli153

Omuaran is the Community David Oyedepo hails from in Kwara, North Central, Nigeria

This is Bishop’s residence inside Landmark University, Omu Aran. The residence serves as his base when he visits Landmark for Inaugural lectures, Convocation and Matriculation addresses,

when he comes to just preach and most likely during TTG etc. He most likely generally stays here when visiting his community.It is also important to note that Bishop visits his hometown very regularly for various reasons and appears to be quite close to the past Olomu of Omuaran – Oba Charles Ibitoye who joined his ancestors of recent.

Noteworthy is the fact that it was Oba Charles Ibitoye who convinced Oyedepo to bring some colleges of Covenant University to Omu Aran. Oyedepo agreed but later chose to bring a full fledged university to Omu Aran.

Today, Landmark University has over 400 Omu Aran indigenes working the PPD of the University. There are also presumably hundreds more working at the University farms.

The Health Center in Landmark is also very big and serves both the University and the community.

My last visit to Omu Aran had me talking to indigenes and they were all unanimous in the fact that Oyedepo had contributed a lot to their community.

The house also probably serves as the base of other Members of the Governing Council of the University.

