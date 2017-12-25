Nigerian Shares His Frustruation On How Wema Bank ATM Dispenses Rat Nibbled Notes – Photo

244OgeKweFoli153

A Nigerian Music Producer took to his Instagram to share his frustration at being given what looked to be like rat nibbled notes.

According to him, he made this cash transaction via a Wema bank ATM.

He wrote

Quote

“Why on earth would a bank ATM give me this kind of money. First of all, I’ll stand on a long queue and get this?? We all gats hate to change on this coming year.. this nonsense should stop. #Wema bank.. you pple should come and collect your money.”

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)