FG Clears 454 Containers Stranded At Ports In 8 Months

244OgeKweFoli153

TCN, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, has facilitated the clearing of the company’s stranded containers carrying various transmission equipment at the sea ports, to enable it complete previously abandoned projects to further expand the grid capacity.

A statement signed by TCN”s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah explained that of the 759 containers abandoned by contractors at the sea ports within the last five years, 454 have been cleared from March to-date, adding that Payment for 193 containers has been made and they are being cleared, while payment for the outstanding 112 containers is yet to be made.TCN further explained that all the 454 containers cleared from the ports have been taken to various construction sites such as Yola, Gulak, Katsina,Jos, Dambatta, Ganmo, Abeokuta,Onitsha and Benin. Other construction sites include Odoguyan, Ede, Igangan, Okene, Walalambe, Akwanga, Kachia, Kumbotso, Kaduna and Yola.

In its effort towards actualising the incremental power policy of the federal government, TCN stated that it has developed the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion programme (TREP) to enable it prioritise and execute critical transmission projects.

According to the statement, another milestone has been achieved as TCN wheeled yet another national peak of 5,222.3MW of electricity effectively transm itted in the national grid on December 18, 2017 at 9pm.

This surpassed the 5,155.9MW achieved on Dece mber 8, 2017 and the earlier peak of 5,074.70MW, achieved on Februa ry 2, 2016.

At the 22nd Power Sector Stakeholders Meeting, the Minister of Power Works and Housing Mr. Babatunde Fashola assured that the current synergy among the Presidency, Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and other major power sector stakeholders working through the Power Sector Recovery Program (PSRP) would continue to deliver improved power supply to the people.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)