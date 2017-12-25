Davido joins Wizkid on stage at his concert after Paul Okoye intervened (Video)

244OgeKweFoli153

So Superstar singer, Wizkid’s concert ‘WizkidTheConcert’ held last night, but that wasn’t the only excitement that came with the show. The singer’s perceived industry archenemy, Davido joined him on stage as they performed the latter’s hit single ‘Fia.Davido

It was gathered that the stage collaboration came after One Africa Music Fest CEO, Paul Okoye intervened.The happy music mogul, who took to Instagram to share a video of the collaboration, thanked Wizkid and Davido for giving him that Christmas and New year gift he so much wanted.

He wrote;

“Wizzz x DavidO thanx for my Christmas and NewYear PresentI asked x beg U listen best to come 2018” – Watch Video

