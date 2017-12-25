Recent Posts
- Local Content: Nigeria Retains $5bn Annually From Oil And Gas Contracts
- Abubakar Shekau Is Now Crippled – Ex-Boko Haram Intelligence Chief
- “Bitcoin Buyers Should Prepare To Lose All Their Money” – UK Financial Conduct Authority
- Access Bank Graduate Recruitment Programme 2018 – Apply Online
- Why I Withdrew My Suit Against EFCC — Innoson CEO Innocent Chukwuma
- Shocking News : Worshipers Dead As Pastor Feeds Them Rat Poison To Prove They Are Above Death
Access Bank Graduate Recruitment Programme 2018 – Apply Online
Are you driven, confident and enthusiastic about the banking industry? Would you like to make your passion your career? Are you willing to join us in our journey to becoming a world-class financial institution?
What we are looking for:
If the cap fits, ensure you follow the steps below:APPLY HERE Executive Trainees:
– 2:1 Graduates from a university accepted to the Bank and have completed their NYSC program.
– Age: 24years for Bachelor degree holders; 26 years for lawyers and postgraduate-degree holders from top tier universities.
Frontline Interns:
– 2:2 Graduates from a university accepted to the Bank
– Age: 24years for Bachelor degree holders;
Step 1 – Follow us on Instagram
@myaccessbankplc
Step 2 – Get the password for the day from the instagram live feed
Step 3 – Input password on the
(Visited 14 times, 8 visits today)
Leave a Reply