Wizkid Finally Posts First Photo Of His Second Son – Photo

Award winning singer Wizkid is emitting major daddy love as he has shared the first photo of his second son months after acknowledging his birth.

The talented father of three boys posted the photo of King Ayo Balogun on his Snapchat account accompanied with love emojis.

This lovely gesture is coming few weeks after welcoming his third child, Zion, with his manager.

Recall in 2016, Guinean model, Binta Diallo, who is Wizki’d the second baby mama accused the singer of being a dead beat dad following Wizzy’s refusal to acknowledge his son.

Binta went a step further posting DNA to prove that Wizkid fathered her son.

