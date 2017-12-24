244OgeKweFoli153

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, who arrived Osogbo City Stadium by 8.45 am for a Christmas visitation and “Let’s Go A Fishing” programme organised by his church in Osogbo, capital of Osun State, revealed what Nigerians should expect in 2018.

According to Pastor Adeboye, despite the hardship faced by Nigerians, the year 2018 would be better. The Pastor who also told Nigerians not to lose hope in the future of the country, further said that the solution to socio-economic problems in the nation, Africa and the global community lies in Jesus.

Tribune reports that he expressed happiness for being in his home state, Osun, as he offered special prayer for the State, reassuring worshipers that God would remember past sacrifices of the people of Nigeria.

