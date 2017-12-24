Update: Actress Omotola Jalade’s iPhone Found And Returned – Photo

244OgeKweFoli153

Less than 72 hours after she cried out for help, screen diva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has found and reclaimed her lost iPhone.

Recall, YBL had reported few days ago that the beautiful actress cried out after her new iPhone 7 was stolen at the Miss Nigeria Pageant, which held at Eko Hotel and Suite where she was one of the judges.She took to her Instagram page, to share a screenshot from her iCloud, which shows the phone is currently offline.

She captioned the post:

“So Sad My New Iphone Red 128g, SN:- DNPT9PP8HX98 was stolen last Night During #MissNigeria at the Eko hotel just as I was rounding up with the Judging duties…”

“Pls If you picked it or know Someone who did? Or someone’s trying to sell it to you… It can’t be used its Locked. However very valuable contacts will be lost. Pls help return. Contact @redhotconcepts if you pls have any info.”

“In many countries today, you Must Register your handset just like you do your Sim. Nigeria should adopt same to reduce phone theft.”

A quick check on details on the phone shows it’s an iPhone 7, 128gb.. and it’s worth N300,000. While pleading for the iPhone to be returned to her, Omotola said though the device was locked – making it useless to whoever took it – her valuable contacts were her primary concern.

In an update on Sunday, she said the iPhone has been “found and returned!”

She wrote:

Found and Returned! Let me pray for you and raise your faith as we are about to Enter a New year. *Anything you don’t give willingly will Never be taken away from you!

*If it leaves you , you will receive it back better, bigger and with more value * You will not be wasteful and complacent with the little the Good lord has given you

* Men and Great Favour Will Rise anytime you call.

* God’s favor will encompass you, envelope you and deliver you and anything that’s yours to you

* You will Not fall out of favor with God

All this I ask in Jesus Mighty Name. Thanks to all that reached out, didn’t belittle my quest to have MY “affordable” phone back and those who actively worked hard in this regard.

It might seem small…but treat it like much (one of my secrets in life ). So now let’s get on with it….

