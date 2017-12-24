This Is The Solution 2Face Idibia Recommends For The Fuel Scarcity Around The Country

244OgeKweFoli153

Following the prevalent hike in the price of petroleum products around the country and the persistent scarcity of fuel, legendary Nigerian singer, 2Face Idibia has finally given his opinion on what should be done.

Taking to his Twitter page, 2Face said, “‘make we start campaign say make dem shut down any station wey no wan sell petrol normal.”While some have hailed the idea as a good one, others have quickly reminded the star of the nationwide protest against the federal government he backed out from earlier this year.

@official2baba

>>> make we start campaign say make dem shut down any station wey no wan sell petrol normal

8:53 PM – Dec 22, 2017

