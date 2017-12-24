Recent Posts
Shocking News : 15-Year-Old Housewife Poisons Husband, Half-Brother After She Was Impregnated By Another Man
A 15-year-old housewife, Dausiya Abdulmuminu, has been arrested by the Katsina State Police Command for allegedly poisoning her husband, Samilu Usman, 27, and half-brother, Mohammed Abdulmuminu, leading to their death.
Spokesperson for the command, DSP Gambo Isah, while confirming the incident in a chat with journalists on Friday, said that the lady had been detained at the Bakori Police Division.
Abdulmuminu allegedly committed the offence on December 18 at the Dan Mayaki village in Bakori Local Government Area of the state, Nigeria.
She was said to have put the poison in a meal eaten by her late husband, his younger sister, Shafaatu, and her half-brother.
Shortly after the meal, the three complained of severe stomachache, leading to the death of Usman and Mohammed at a government hospital they were rushed to.
Isah said, “The lady’s husband and her half-brother were brought to the hospital dead. Shafaatu survived and was discharged after treatment. Our investigation is still ongoing in respect to the incident.”
Meanwhile, sources at the Dan Mayaki village said Dausiya allegedly took the decision to kill her husband after she was impregnated by another man and tried to prevent her husband from knowing about it.
