The Nigeria Police Force has ordered all personnels of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to undergo a compulsory psychometric test, training and continue assessment of operatives deployed to SARS to determine their suitability.

In series of tweets on the NPF twitter handle, the police force also ordered the prohibition of SARS operatives to act as body-body-guards, delving into land matters, personal disputes, debt collection and civil matters.

BigPen Online can reports that the NPF also prohibited SARS officers from conducting stop and search on roads unless when necessary, adding that the direct supervision of SARS operation in each state command would be under the Commissioner of Police in charge of the state via the DCP/ACP operations.

The statement on the police twitter handle read: “Psychometric test, training and continue assessment of operatives deployed to SARS to determine the suitability prohibition of SARS Operatives to act as body-body-guards, delving into land matters, personal disputes, debt collection & civil matters”.

“The direct supervision of SARS operation in each state command under the Commissioner of Police in charge of the state via the DCP / ACP ops”.

“The appointment of a Commissioner of Police as a field Commander of all activities related to SARS.”

