Humblesmith Teams Up With Olamide In ‘Abakaliki 2 Lasgidi’ New Video

December 24, 2017   244OgeKweFoli153   No comments

Humblesmith has released the visual to his latest street anthem “Abakaliki 2 Lasgidi” featuring Olamide. The “Osinachi” crooner made a big wave with YBNL Boss Olamide AKA Badoo just a couple of weeks ago.

Now the N’Tyze Entertainment presents the Official Music Video of the new single entitled “Abakaliki 2 Lasgidi”, which features Olamide Badoo.The video was directed by Clarence Peters.

Here is the video:

