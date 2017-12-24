Funke Akindele And Husband, JJC Skillz On Romantic Vacation In California -Photo

December 24, 2017   244OgeKweFoli153   No comments

Nigerian movie star, Funke Akindele pictured with her hubby, JJC Skill at their private resort at Beverly Grove in California.

The popular couple shared loved up photos with fans on their social page.

Posted in: Entertainment

