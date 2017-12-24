Recent Posts
- Funke Akindele And Husband, JJC Skillz On Romantic Vacation In California -Photo
- This Is The Solution 2Face Idibia Recommends For The Fuel Scarcity Around The Country
- Adekunle Gold Finally Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Simi And Adesua
- Humblesmith Teams Up With Olamide In ‘Abakaliki 2 Lasgidi’ New Video
- Collage Of Joseph Yobo’s Family Christmas Photos Is So Adorable
- Wizkid Finally Posts First Photo Of His Second Son – Photo
Funke Akindele And Husband, JJC Skillz On Romantic Vacation In California -Photo
Nigerian movie star, Funke Akindele pictured with her hubby, JJC Skill at their private resort at Beverly Grove in California.
The popular couple shared loved up photos with fans on their social page.
(Visited 16 times, 7 visits today)
Leave a Reply