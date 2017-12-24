Recent Posts
Collage Of Joseph Yobo’s Family Christmas Photos Is So Adorable
Adaeze Yobo, wife of former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo, has shared a picture collage of her family’s Christmas photos from 2012 to 2016.
She captioned it;
“Our fav time of the year pic from 2012 – 2016 #yobochristmascard2017loading… with a new member #christmas”Joseph Yobo and former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Adaeze Igwe got married in 2010 in a midnight ceremony held in Jos.
Here is the photo;
